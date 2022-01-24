UP IAS Association silent on Centre’s move to amend deputation rules

The Uttar Pradesh Indian Administrative Service Association (UP IAS Association) has maintained a studied silence on the Centre’s move to amend the service rules with regard to the deputation of officers of the IAS cadre and other all India services, including those working with the Indian Police Service.

The UP IAS Association’s silence now is in contrast to the organisation, in the past, having been vocal on issues concerning the IAS cadre.

The silence of UP IAS Association on the issue of the proposed amendment to Rule 6 providing for deputation of the IAS officers to the Centre may be an outcome of state government’s apparent support to the move.

“The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association has not taken up the issue of proposed amendment to the IAS cadre rules. The state government is also favouring the move,” said a senior IAS officer.

Amid the UP IAS Association’s silence, IAS officers (both serving and retired) are voicing their concern on the issue though opinions are divided.

“The Union government will be able to take away key officers of the opposition ruled states at any point of time if the centre is given a free hand. A middle path should instead be followed by making consent of the officer concerned mandatory for going on deputation to the Centre. As principal secretary/additional chief secretary to chief minister and chief secretary of the state usually do not apply for deputation to the Centre, the Union government will not be able to remove them without the consent of the officers. Many states are not sending appropriate number of IAS officers to the Centre and are not giving good postings to them in the state too. This should be taken into account,” said a senior IAS officer of the UP cadre.

“The Centre’s new found love for All India Services is baffling. Not very long ago they were being ridiculed and called names in Parliament. The positions hitherto being occupied by the IAS were being handed over to others. No wonder the states smell a rat in the amendment to the rules,” said Anil Swaroop in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“There is no reason for the Centre to go for this amendment. A provision is already in the service rules that provide for the Centre’s opinion to prevail in case of difference between the Centre and the states. There is no need for the Centre to indulge in a game of political one-upmanship on the issue,” said VS Pandey, former secretary to the Union government.

Former UP chief secretary Alok Ranjan said, “Willingness of an officer to go on deputation should be considered before taking a call on the issue. The states on their part should also ensure that appropriate number of officers go on deputation to the Centre. This is not happening now in many states. The deputation should be in consultation between the state government and the centre and not by force,” he said.

A senior officer, on the other hand, said the Union government should have authority to call its officers as All India service officers are appointed by the Centre.

The chief ministers of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have strongly opposed the move and voiced their concern in separate letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to go for the amendment.

It remains to be seen whether the Centre will take various opinions into account before going for amendment to rule 6 that reads: “Deputation of cadre officers- 6(1) A cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the state governments concerned and the Central Government be deputed for service under the Central Government, be deputed for service under the Central Government or another State Government or under a company, association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by the Central Government or by another State Government.”

It further reads, “Provided that in case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Central Government or State Governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central Government.”

