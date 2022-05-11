UP is now ODF: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday.

He said under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.

“Along with ensuring cleanliness in all the community toilets the local administration should ensure that the toilets were not locked,” the chief minister said.

UP had won the first prize in ‘Swachh Sundar Samudayaik Shauchalaya (SSSS) in 2020. Among districts, all three prizes were swept by UP districts - Prayagraj, Hardoi, and Fatehpur. These prizes were bagged under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY). In the ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ category, the state bagged the second prize for maximum shramdaan (public voluntary work) in cleanliness.

The Centre had selected 116 districts countrywide, including 31 in Uttar Pradesh, for improving the community toilet scenario under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY), officials said.

Under the non-GKRY districts, Bareilly won the first prize, Aligarh stood second and Aligarh won a special prize for saturating all its gram panchayats with community toilets.