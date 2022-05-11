UP is now ODF: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday.
He said under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.
“Along with ensuring cleanliness in all the community toilets the local administration should ensure that the toilets were not locked,” the chief minister said.
UP had won the first prize in ‘Swachh Sundar Samudayaik Shauchalaya (SSSS) in 2020. Among districts, all three prizes were swept by UP districts - Prayagraj, Hardoi, and Fatehpur. These prizes were bagged under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY). In the ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ category, the state bagged the second prize for maximum shramdaan (public voluntary work) in cleanliness.
The Centre had selected 116 districts countrywide, including 31 in Uttar Pradesh, for improving the community toilet scenario under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY), officials said.
Under the non-GKRY districts, Bareilly won the first prize, Aligarh stood second and Aligarh won a special prize for saturating all its gram panchayats with community toilets.
UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi
The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.
AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura
The Aam Admi Party is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura combine has been in power in the state since 2018. The AAP's northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.
Maharashtra govt dereserves sports land for approach road to Lohegaon airport
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday okayed to dereserve the land, located near Lohegaon airport and earmarked for sports ground, and allowed Pune Municipal Corporation to build an approach road to the airport. According to a civic official, PMC had forwarded the proposal to the state urban development department as the approach road was necessary post approval of extention of Lohegaon airport.
AIDWA sisters out to spread message of peace and love
A peace walk in the form of a 'Sadbhavna Abhiyan' was organised by the All India Democratic Women's Committee, Lucknow, on Wednesday. The walk started from Kanchanpur Matiyari in the Chinhat area of Lucknow to the local market in Chinhat Matiyari. Under this campaign, the sisters of AIDWA, with the banner of 'Nafarat ke khilaf hum Sab (We're against Hate)', walked the market with slogans of brotherhood and peace.
11-year-old boy found confined to house with 20 dogs; parents booked by Pune police
PUNE The parents of a 11-year-old boy have been booked for keeping their ward confined to the four walls of house with more than 20 dogs. The case was lodged on Wednesday. The victim was freed from captivity with the help of an NGO and an FIR was lodged against his parents under the under the Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children) Act, 2000.
