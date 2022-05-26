UP issues advisory on monkeypox; international travellers to be under focus
Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory on monkeypox and health officials have been directed to follow the standard operating procedures (SoPs).
“Monitoring of people with rashes that cannot be related to an illness, particularly those who have recently travelled to a country where monkeypox cases were reported or had come in contact with a monkeypox patient, need to be monitored and asked to stay in isolation,” said the advisory from the director, infectious diseases, which was circulated on Thursday. Passengers coming from other states with a history of international travel will be under focus.
Suspected patients need to stay in isolation until they get new skin on the spot of rashes or the doctor advises to end isolation. Blood and sputum samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and contact-tracing of people who came in contact with a patient should be done up to a period of past 21 days, according to the advisory sent to all chief medical officers in the state, the advisory spelt out.
“A majority of monkeypox patients have reported fever and rashes and swollen lymph nodes and it is suspected the human-to-human transmission is via big respiratory droplets,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
“Though there has been no case of monkeypox in India till May 22 but there is a need to remain alert,” said the advisory. Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks. Cases have been reported from the UK, USA, Europe, Canada and Australia. The incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days but can extend up to 21 days.
Preacher couple arrested for alleged religious conversion in Goa
The Goa police arrested a preacher couple on charges of attempting to induce an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint filed by one Prakash Khobrekar, D'Souza and Joan Mascarenhas had induced an unnamed person to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by them.
U.P. budget: Water management, potable water are targets with ₹19,500 cr
The Bharatiya Janata Party government has given special emphasis to accomplishing the twin objectives of effective water management and ensuring provision for pure drinking water in water-scarce regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of UP. In the 2021-22 budget ₹15,000 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission. To check recurrent floods, the state government has proposed ₹2,751 crore for flood control and drainage.
U.P. budget - Metro: Kanpur gets ₹747 cr, Agra ₹547 cr
Giving a push to the metro network in the state, the government has proposed a budget of ₹747 crore for Kanpur Metro while a budget of ₹547 crore has been proposed for Agar Metro. A budget of ₹100 crore is proposed for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The Kanpur metro has got ₹747 crore for the current financial year against the approved cost of ₹11,076 crore.
Nurses in state-run hospitals to continue striking over refusal to stop outsourcing of recruitment
Mumbai: After the second day of talks with the state government failed to come to a mutually agreeable conclusion on Thursday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association which went on a two-day strike from May 26 midnight, has decided to continue with their protest unless the state government withdraws its decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses on contract to fill vacant positions.
Powerloom industry in Bhiwandi hit by summer vacation, inflation
With most loom workers visiting their hometowns for the summer vacation, the production in Bhiwandi powerlooms has reduced by 20% to 30%. Most units are not able to fulfil the promised consignments. Bhiwandi is the largest loom town in Asia and employs over five lakh workers. In summer, the production has been reduced by 25% to 30%. The transporters are also hit as most drivers, cleaners and porters are also out of town.
