U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades’ long service, Lakhimpur Kheri’s basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year.
To ensure accuracy and transparency in GPF maintenance, Rule 27 of the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, mandates every concerned accounts officer to provide statements of GPF accounts of the subscribers within six months following the end of a financial year.
Despite the strict provision of the government, accounts office of the Kheri basic education department has failed to provide the GPF account statements to hundreds of its basic school teachers for the past several decades. It leads to large scale discrepancies and malpractices in GPF final calculation and payment when a teacher gets retired from service.
Adverse effects of a vague GPF management can be gauged from the case of a teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14,02,215 as GPF.
Katiyar disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. So, he approached the high court in 2019 following which his case was reopened and the same accounts department paid him the difference of ₹39,127.
Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment. He too challenged the settlement and was paid another ₹2,10,133 on Nov 28, 2018 as GPF difference. Like him, another teacher Irshad Ali got a difference of ₹1,59,909 while Chandra Mohan Awasthi got GPF difference of ₹97,103 after the final GPF settlements.
In view of these serious anomalies in the functioning of his office, incumbent accounts officer Harikesh Bahadur Singh, who took charge a few months back, has resolved to restore the system as per rule book.
“Accounts-keeping means accuracy and purity of numbers and figures and even a difference of single rupee should not occur,” Singh said. “Most of the errors and omissions took place due to manual calculations and poor upkeep of records,” he added.
“Soon after joining, I instructed all the accountants to computerise the GPF accounts of all eligible teachers numbering over 1000,” Singh said. “We have brought GPF accounts of four blocks of the district to the computerised system and work on the rest is in progress,” the officer added. Singh exuded confidence that the department would be able to provide annual GPF statements to all teachers by June next year.
Meanwhile, district unit of the primary teachers’ union, which has long been demanding GPF statements, has hailed the move. Manoj Shukla, its district secretary, said: “It will benefit the teachers in receiving accurate GPF on retirement.”
-
Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government's decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government's directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more.
-
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
-
Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from hAkash'shouse. The Special Task Force had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling.
-
Rihand dam to be maintained under new safety guidelines, strengthened
India's most voluminous Rihand dam that cools a number of coal-fired power plants in the Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh will now be maintained as per the Centre's new safety guidelines under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II). The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday.
-
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics