U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!

For the first time in their decades’ long service, Lakhimpur Kheri’s basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year.

To ensure accuracy and transparency in GPF maintenance, Rule 27 of the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, mandates every concerned accounts officer to provide statements of GPF accounts of the subscribers within six months following the end of a financial year.

Despite the strict provision of the government, accounts office of the Kheri basic education department has failed to provide the GPF account statements to hundreds of its basic school teachers for the past several decades. It leads to large scale discrepancies and malpractices in GPF final calculation and payment when a teacher gets retired from service.

Adverse effects of a vague GPF management can be gauged from the case of a teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14,02,215 as GPF.

Katiyar disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. So, he approached the high court in 2019 following which his case was reopened and the same accounts department paid him the difference of ₹39,127.

Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment. He too challenged the settlement and was paid another ₹2,10,133 on Nov 28, 2018 as GPF difference. Like him, another teacher Irshad Ali got a difference of ₹1,59,909 while Chandra Mohan Awasthi got GPF difference of ₹97,103 after the final GPF settlements.

In view of these serious anomalies in the functioning of his office, incumbent accounts officer Harikesh Bahadur Singh, who took charge a few months back, has resolved to restore the system as per rule book.

“Accounts-keeping means accuracy and purity of numbers and figures and even a difference of single rupee should not occur,” Singh said. “Most of the errors and omissions took place due to manual calculations and poor upkeep of records,” he added.

“Soon after joining, I instructed all the accountants to computerise the GPF accounts of all eligible teachers numbering over 1000,” Singh said. “We have brought GPF accounts of four blocks of the district to the computerised system and work on the rest is in progress,” the officer added. Singh exuded confidence that the department would be able to provide annual GPF statements to all teachers by June next year.

Meanwhile, district unit of the primary teachers’ union, which has long been demanding GPF statements, has hailed the move. Manoj Shukla, its district secretary, said: “It will benefit the teachers in receiving accurate GPF on retirement.”