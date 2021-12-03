UP Law Commission submits draft gram prahari bill

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Friday submitted the draft gram prahari bill to the state government and made a slew of recommendations, including minimum educational qualification for their appointment, minimum age, essential physical fitness, regular monthly remuneration and a separate law to deal with issues related with gram prahari.

As for the gram praharis, the commission recommended that they should immediately inform to the officer in charge of the police station appointed for their village or beat about every important activity or development in their respective villages. Besides, they should discharge all such duties as are mentioned in Section 40 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, the commission said.

Former judge, Allahabad high court, Justice (retd) AN Mittal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission, submitted draft of “The Uttar Pradesh Gram Prahari Bill, 2021” to the state government. “A draft bill on Gram Prahari along with a report on the issue has been submitted to the state government covering all aspects,” Justice Mittal said.

“The Law Commission has made several recommendations to the state government. His (gram prahari’s) functions are very important. He plays a very crucial role for involvement of community in police system,” he added.

Recommendations to the state govt

*Minimum educational qualification, minimum age and essential physical fitness for their appointment

*Adequate and regular monthly remuneration so that they may be able to deliver better services

*Training programme for gram praharis to make them acquaint with laws required for discharge of their day-to-day duties and functions

*For providing social security to gram praharis, state government should—

(a) Provide service to one of the dependants of gram prahari in case of his death during his service tenure

(b) Group insurance

*The state government should not adopt kinship rule in appointment of gram prahari

*District magistrate should be appointing officer of gram prahari

*In case two or more gram praharis are appointed in a village or group of villages or beat, one of them should be designated as head gram prahari

*There should be a provision for appointing substitute gram prahari

*He should not be liable to be transferred from one village or beat to another village or beat

*He should not be punished without providing him opportunity of hearing

*Order of appointing authority should be liable to appeal before the commissioner

*All gram praharis appointed prior to proposed legislation should be deemed to have been appointed in the proposed legislation

*Gram praharis should be declared public servants

Functions recommended for gram praharis

*They should give immediate information to the officer in charge of the police station appointed for their village or beat about every important activity or development in the village

*Keep the police informed of all disputes which are likely to lead to any riot or affray

*Discharge all such duties as are mentioned in Section 40 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973