UP legislature’s winter session to mark countdown for Assembly polls

LUCKNOW Winter session of the state legislature commencing on Wednesday will mark the beginning of the end of term of 17th state assembly and the countdown for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

A meeting of the business advisory committee has been convened to give final shape to the agenda for the likely three-day winter session.

The state government, however, has worked out a tentative programme indicating that the state assembly would take up obituary references on the opening day. It proposes to use the last session of the assembly to present second supplementary demands of grant for 2021-2022, vote on account for a part of 2022-2023 and get them passed in the House.

Former speaker and BSP MLA Sukhdev Rajbhar died on October 18 and the House is likely to be adjourned after condoling the demise of its sitting member on Wednesday. The state government proposes to present second supplementary demands of grants for 2021-2022 and vote on account for a part of 2022-2023 will be tabled in the state assembly on Thursday and get them passed on Friday. It also proposes to table three ordinances issued after the Monsoon session and may make some populist announcement ahead of 2022 polls.

The ordinances to be tabled include Uttar Pradesh GST (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Uttar Pradesh Adhivakta Kalyan Nidhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

“There are issues galore to be raised in the winter session of the House. The state government apparently does not want to run the House. We will raise the issues related to law and order, rising inflation, question papers leak and procurement of paddy. Unemployment is highest and the people are suffering. They have made up their mind to vote out this government in 2022 polls,” said Ram Govind Chaudhary, leader of opposition in the state assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ questioned the state government for bringing the second supplementary demands of grants (2021-2022) at this stage.

“The Election Commission of India may announce the programme for 2022 Assembly elections any time and the code of conduct will come into force. What is the point of bringing supplementary budget for 2021-2022 now when the state government has not been able to use the funds already allocated,” said Mishra.

She said the Congress would raise issues related the people. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence will be one of such issues,” said Mishra.

Confirmed the meeting of the business advisory committee, Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit said a meeting with top police officers for security arrangements during the session had been convened on Tuesday. “Uttar Pradesh assembly secretariat is ready for holding the winter session. An all-party meeting is also being convened to seek cooperation of leaders of all the political parties ahead of the winter session,” said Dikshit.

“The BJP government is in complete majority. It’s entitled to bring supplementary budget and make any announcements till the ECI’s code of conduct comes into force. Everybody, including the government and the opposition, are in election mode. The BJP government will obviously portray its achievements while the opposition will focus on the government’s failures. Both the sides will obviously make use of the opportunity,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

The winter session of state legislature will be the last session of the 17th assembly. The state assembly’s sanctioned strength will come down from 404 to 403 members when reconstituted (18th assembly) after the 2022 polls as the new House will not have a nominated member of Anglo-Indian community. The 17th state assembly has a member of Anglo-Indian community. The 126th amendment to the Constitution did not provide for extending reservation for Anglo-Indian community.