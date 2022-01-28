Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

UP logs 14 fatalities, 7,909 fresh Covid cases

At present 65,263 active Covid cases are under treatment in the state, and 63,076 among them are in home isolation, says Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health
The test positivity rate has come down from 7.78% to 4.54. (File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 7,909 fresh Covid cases and 14 fatalities due to the infection on Friday. A total of 1,80,883 samples were tested for Covid in the state during the past 24 hours.

“At present 65,263 active Covid cases are under treatment in the state, and 63,076 among them are in home isolation. On January 17, there were 1,06,616 active cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

He said, “About 1,300 are admitted to Covid health facilities. The test positivity rate has also come down from 7.78% to 4.54%.”

Under the door-to-door campaign that started on January 24 to identify elderly who missed their Covid vaccine dose and children who missed their routine immunization, health workers had identified 1,61,381 senior citizens who did not take their first dose of Covid vaccine, said Prasad.

“Such elderly are being motivated and they are being administered the first dose of Covid vaccine. Also, 41,658 people with symptoms have been provided with medicine by health workers under the door-to-door campaign across the state,” he added.

According to state health department data, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Hardoi reported two deaths each while Sultanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghazipur, Kannauj, Unnao, Ballia and Banda saw one death each.

“UP’s recovery rate is 95.57%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state’s total Covid caseload has reached 1996972, including 23,139 deaths and 1908570 recoveries.

