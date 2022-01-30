UP logs 26 Covid deaths in a day after seven months

Uttar Pradesh reported 26 new deaths of Covid patients in a day after a gap of over seven months while 8,100 more people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection in the state on Sunday. With the new Covid deaths, the death toll reached 23,189 in the state.

On June 27, 2021, the state had reported 45 Covid deaths while on June 28 last year, 25 Covid patients had died in a day. After that, fatalities among Covid patients across UP kept reducing.

“In all, 2,02,467 samples were tested and 8,100 of them came positive for Covid in the past 24 hours. In the same duration, 12,080 patients recovered and the number of active Covid cases under treatment in the state now is 55,574,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.

According to the state health department data, Lucknow reported 3 Covid deaths, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Kannauj and Varanasi reported two deaths each while Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Agra, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Azamgarh, Jalaun, Gonda, Sultanpur, Ballia, Hapur and Kaushambi districts reported one death each.

In Lucknow, of the total 1,385 new Covid cases, over 900 were male. “Lucknow’s total Covid caseload has reached 28,7,709, including 2,665 deaths and 10,779 active cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Among those who died included a 53-year-old man who was a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was under treatment at Era’s Medical College and the other patient was a 62-year-old man admitted to Chandan Hospital for a chronic kidney disease. A 66-year-old woman who was admitted to the PGI following a brain stroke and kidney problem died during treatment.

In Lucknow, Aliganj reported 236 new Covid cases, Alambagh 193, Indira Nagar 144, Sarojininagar 115 and NK Road 119. Among the total new cases, 393 were contacts of people who had tested positive for Covid recently while 36 were those patients who had tested positive before a surgical procedure.

Covid vax first dose to over 14.6 cr in UP

LUCKNOW The total number of first dose of Covid vaccine administered to beneficiaries (over 18 years of age) reached 14,66,76,992 which is 99.49% of the eligible population in the state.

“Also, 10,14,97,070 people got their second dose which is 68.85% of the eligible population above 18 years of age,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement on Sunday.

Till now, Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 25,97,18,835 doses of Covid vaccine. This includes 90,99,722 doses to youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age.