UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death

Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours.

The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation.

In all, five patients recovered in Gautam Budha Nagar, one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, according to the data from the state health department.

These are the lowest recovery numbers on a single day in the month of May. On Friday, 282 patients had recovered against 321 new cases, and on Thursday, 255 patients had recovered against 361 new Covid cases.

“In the past 24-hours, 1,12,676 Covid samples were tested, and till now, 11,20,07,311 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

Among new Covid cases in the state, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 134, Ghaziabad 40, Lucknow 27, Agra 10, Prayagraj 9 and Varanasi 8, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death. “Till now, the state has reported 2,076,277 Covid cases and 23,509 deaths. A total of 20,50,732 patients have recovered in the state till now, and the recovery rate is 98.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Among total active Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar has the highest 917, Ghaziabad 416, Lucknow 145, Agra 80, Varanasi 53 and Prayagraj 31, according to the data.