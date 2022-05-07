UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours.
The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation.
In all, five patients recovered in Gautam Budha Nagar, one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, according to the data from the state health department.
These are the lowest recovery numbers on a single day in the month of May. On Friday, 282 patients had recovered against 321 new cases, and on Thursday, 255 patients had recovered against 361 new Covid cases.
“In the past 24-hours, 1,12,676 Covid samples were tested, and till now, 11,20,07,311 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Among new Covid cases in the state, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 134, Ghaziabad 40, Lucknow 27, Agra 10, Prayagraj 9 and Varanasi 8, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death. “Till now, the state has reported 2,076,277 Covid cases and 23,509 deaths. A total of 20,50,732 patients have recovered in the state till now, and the recovery rate is 98.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
Among total active Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar has the highest 917, Ghaziabad 416, Lucknow 145, Agra 80, Varanasi 53 and Prayagraj 31, according to the data.
Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. “In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said district administration, Abhishek Prakash. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8
More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said. In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Bihar education minister flags SSA funding, KV issues with Pradhan
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has flagged a number of issues related to school education in the state in a meeting with union education minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Patna primarily to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Choudhary, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was called at CM's residence after the latter's closed-door meeting with Pradhan ended.
Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said. Every district also has a minister in charge. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself and Speaker Sinha aren't said to be on best of terms.
Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya
Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday. Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border. The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.
