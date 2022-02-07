UP logs over 2k fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

Hathras is the first district in Uttar Pradesh to report zero fresh Covid cases on Monday after January 10, when Kaushambi had reported zero cases as the third wave surged across the state.

But UP is still not out of the woods as the remaining 74 districts reported 2,414 new Covid cases along with 12 deaths on Monday.

“The number of active Covid cases are falling each day, and at present, there are 26,725 active cases, of which 25,268 are in home isolation. In all 1,66,285 Covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours, and till now 10,07,87,394 samples have been tested in total,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Maharajganj reported two deaths, while Lucknow, Gautam Budha Nagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Chandauli, Farukhabad, Ayodhya, Oraiyya and Mirzapur reported one death each, according to the data shared by the state health department.

“The 24-hours test positivity rate was 1.54%. It has come down from 7.78% reported in the third week of January,” Prasad added.

The patient who died in Lucknow was an 80-year-old man suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for the past 10 years. He was admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid.

“Lucknow’s total Covid caseload has reached 2,92,828. The recovery rate in the state capital is 97.62%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Among the new Covid cases Chinhut reported 50, Aliganj 90, Alambagh 50, Indira Nagar 41, Sarojininagar 36. Lucknow reported 423 new Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 148, Jhansi 122 and Varanasi 112.