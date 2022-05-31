U.P.: Lucknow getting ready for third ground-breaking ceremony

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), public works department (PWD) and other civic departments are working in coordination to ensure that third ground-breaking ceremony takes place in a clean and hassle-free atmosphere at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on June 3.

In view of this, the city is being decked up. Dividers are getting painted and more than 20,000 flowerpots would be placed from airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Special spiral lights on poles and lights on trees are getting placed to beautify the roads leading to the venue of the proposed event.

Besides, the LMC will conduct a special cleanliness drive for the next three days under all wards of eight zones with the aim of making the city clean in view of the arrival of VVIPs for participating in the third ground-breaking ceremony.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi has directed to cover and clean drains on both sides from Kalidas Marg to Lohia Path 1090 Intersection.

He has instructed officials concerned to get walls cleaned by removing posters, banners and wall writings by painting them. Illegal hoardings from the airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan would be removed in the next two days.

On Tuesday too, all publicity material found in all the zones was removed. Building material spread outside under-construction buildings would also be covered. During the day, 205 hoardings, banners, kiosks, 510 posters and 715 other types of materials were removed.

“The LMC also fined 415 people and realised ₹69,275 from them for spreading filth on road,” Dwivedi said. “Special cleaning drive would be organised on Tuesday night to clean the places where the ‘Bhandaras’ of Bada Mangal were organised,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) along with LMC have ensured that all hanging wires of broadband are removed from the route from the airport to the venue of the ceremony.