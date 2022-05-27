UP: Lucknow hospitals directed to keep tabs on patients with monkeypox signs

The health department on Friday asked all the hospitals in the state capital to keep tabs on patients coming to them with monkeypox symptoms. On Thursday, director, infectious disease control programme, UP, had issued an advisory on monkeypox directing health officials to follow the standard operating procedures.

“The infectious disease control department has issued advisory and the same be followed by all hospitals for screening of patients, isolation and collection of samples,” said the circular issued by office of the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow to all district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and medical colleges.

“There have been no cases of monkeypox in India till now but as the advisory has come from the state health department, we have asked all our doctors to remain alert particularly if a patient with history of international travel comes with symptoms (of monkeypox),” said Lucknow CMO Dr Manoj Agrawal.

Screening of patients with international travel history has been in place in the state capital ever since the Covid pandemic began. According to the health department data, a total 35,914 passengers reaching Lucknow with international travel history were tested in Lucknow and of them 377 tested positive for Covid.

“Our screening system is in place. We are waiting for further detailed guidelines particularly for monkeypox and the same will be followed,” said Dr Agrawal.

He further said people should also cooperate in identifying people having symptoms of monkeypox. “The best will be if symptomatic international travellers come forward to get themselves checked for monkeypox. All international travellers should anyways remain alert for at least 21 days post their arrival,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease and symptoms may stay up to four weeks. Cases have been reported from the UK, other parts of Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia. The incubation period of this disease is 7 to 14 days but can extend up to 21 days, says the advisory issued by the director, infectious disease control programme.