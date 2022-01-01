UP: Lucknow logs 58 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh capital reported 58 new Covid cases, including 28 men and 30 women, on Saturday which was nine more than Friday’s 49 cases. According to the data from the health department, 22 people who tested positive had a travel history while 24 tested positive during contact tracing of Covid patients. Besides, two were found Covid positive before a surgical procedure, three tested positive after they gave samples following mild symptoms, four tested positive at Cantonment hospital and three during random sampling.

Further explaining the spread of infection, a health official said among the 58 new cases four are minors. One 8-year-old got himself tested before leaving for Kuwait and the report was positive while another one was a 7-year-old. A 16-year-old from Mahanagar and 17-year-old from Sadar area also tested positive.

“In the past one week, at least a dozen Lucknowites tested positive when they gave their samples under mandatory rules for their travelling abroad. They were not aware about their Covid status earlier hence it becomes significant to adhere strictly to Covid protocol as such people can be spreader of infection. Also, don’t ignore mild symptom,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The new cases were reported from Aliganj, Mahanagar, Gomti Nagar, Husainabad, Nirala Nagar and Ashiana areas of Lucknow.

Covid patients in home isolation can’t roam

Lucknow Covid patients, who are in home isolation, will be admitted to Covid facilities if they are found roaming outside during the home isolation period. The district administration has decided that 100% tracking of all positive cases will be done and if anyone is found roaming out of their homes, they will be admitted to isolation facility immediately.