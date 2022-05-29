U.P.: Lucknow univ anthropology students on field trip to Sonbhadra’s tribal villages
A team of 25 students pursuing postgraduation in anthropology from the University of Lucknow (LU) embarked on a 15-day field trip to tribal villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district recently.
The team not only aims to find novel, historical and comparative data that may indicate cultural evolution and migratory patterns but they also aim to extract opinions, problems and attitudes of tribal people to provide this information to the government.
The site has been chosen due to its importance in the representation of Uttar Pradesh’s tribal scenario. Being the only district in India that shares its border with four states, Sonbhadra has 17 ethnic groups added to the Scheduled Tribes’ list by the Government of India.
The students said since the present literature on this area and its people was negligible, the students of the department of anthropology had ventured into this area in a bid to give reports about policy matters and ethnographic data.
“The critical importance of this study is reflected by the fact that this area has been riddled with Naxalite activities before and has even been considered a red corridor area by the government,” they said.
“Being the first university at the national level to implement the New Education Policy-2020, LU, under the guidance of its vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, has introduced a compulsory dissertation paper in the 4th semester of the post-graduation curriculum. This shift is one among the several measures taken to uplift the university’s anthropology course,” university spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said in a press release.
“This will help students prepare and capture extensive ethnographical data to elicit a variety of information and their accurate interpretations. This will not only enrich the students but also help throw light on the plight of till now excluded and under-represented tribals,” he added.
The team has taken diverse topics, including documentation of social institutions, food habits, folk songs, infrastructure, political participation, ethnomedicine, the status of women, and the impact of development projects and globalisation.
The students are also taking measures to make these isolated people aware of ongoing tribal benefitting government schemes. In doing so, they hope to fulfil their roles as prospective social doctors and ethnographers so that the good people of Sonbhadra may have increased employment opportunities and may one day lead better lives.
“The students have already spent two days in the field establishing rapport, forming relationships and actively listening to these vulnerable groups,” said the LU press release.
