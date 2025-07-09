UP minister accuses officials of ignoring orders, writes to CM Adityanath

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath accusing some bureaucrats of his department of not following instructions. Uttar Pradesh Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (File)

The minister has also accused the officials of not clearing files and keeping them in abeyance for a prolonged period.

The development comes barely four months after the suspension of the then Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash on charges of corruption.

In his letter, the minister has alleged that officials extended favours to some people by circumventing rules and policies while rejecting similar cases of others.

The minister also claimed in the letter that officials have not been following directives for over two years and files have gone missing.

Officials are making arbitrary decisions with some cases receiving favorable treatment while others are rejected despite similar circumstances, the minister complained to the chief minister.

Nandi had previously sent a list of such cases to the CM’s office in October 2023. Despite directives to produce the files within a week, they were not submitted even after six months.

The chief minister has now ordered a high-level investigation into these allegations and sought a detailed report.

Senior officials are preparing a response to the minister’s allegations .

In December last year, the state government removed the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) chairman Anil Kumar Sagar. The move was the fallout of the high court’s critical observation regarding irregularities in YEIDA on December 11, 2024.

Sagar, who held three key positions—YEIDA chairman, principal secretary (industrial development), and principal secretary (IT and electronics)—was accused of issuing contradictory orders on October 28, 2024, in revision applications by two companies. The companies had challenged YEIDA’s decision from April 2022 cancelling their lease deeds.

The court had even asked the state government how it could defend the orders passed by the YEIDA chairman.