U.P. mulls another ground breaking ceremony, investors’ summit

: The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a move to hold yet another Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5) later this year to implement the investments already proposed and a Global Investors Summit thereafter to attract new investment. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the state government will achieve the trillion-dollar economy target by 2029. (For representation only)

It also proposes to hold road shows in major cities in India and abroad to market the state government’s policies, offering incentives to attract investors and project the state as the best investment destination.

A state government team, meanwhile, proposes to visit Japan soon to explore investment options in the green hydrogen sector. Various options to attract investment in the IT, green energy, artificial intelligence (AI), EV and other sectors are also being considered.

The move comes even as the state government is stepping up measures to attract more investment in an attempt to take Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the state government will achieve the trillion-dollar economy target by 2029.

“Yes, the state government is considering a proposal to hold a Global Investors Summit in 2025. But before the proposed GIS, the state government will hold a Ground Breaking Ceremony to implement some of the projects proposed at GIS-2023 held in Lucknow from 10 to 12 February 2023,” chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, adding that a state government team may soon visit Japan.

“We have stepped up efforts to attract more investment and begun preparation for the GBC and the UP GIS,” said principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, Alok Kumar.

Those aware of the development said the the GIS may be organised in 2026 if the GBC takes place late in 2025.

The chief minister has already given the go-ahead to the move at a presentation made before him on Tuesday about restructuring Invest UP, those aware of the development further said.

Also, the state government is giving final shape to the programme to hold road shows that are proposed post June-July 2025. These would include road shows in Ahmedabad with a focus on solar PV modules and medical health, Mumbai centred on textiles, logistics and warehousing, Bengaluru with the accent on defence, electronics and semi-conductor sectors, Delhi with focus on PLEDGE parks and food processing, Kolkata (wood based industry), Chennai with focus on automobiles and EV and education and Hyderabad.

A senior officer said the programme for holding international roadshows is also being worked out. The international road shows are proposed in Canada at Toronto and USA at San Francisco, New York and Washington with a focus on IT, electronics, food and agro, aerospace and defence, healthcare tech, venture capital and NRI connect, Europe/UK at Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, Stockholm and London (energy, EV, infrastructure development, agro and food, dairy, defence, engineering and manufacturing), Brazil at Rio De Janario (food processing, civil aviation and bio energy), the Gulf at Dubai and Abu Dhabi (civil aviation, infra, agro, food energy), Singapore (Fintech and AI), Australia and New Zealand at Sydney and Wellington (AI, green energy, sports and dairy).

Other road shows are proposed at Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Vietnam (semi-conductor, IT and electronics, textiles, infra, agro and food, manufacturing, logistics and leather sectors).