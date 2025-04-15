Sambhal , Days after the district administration ordered a probe into alleged encroachment of land at a dargah here, a team of government officials on Tuesday conducted an inspection at the dargah and sealed an "unauthorised" medical clinic operating on its premises. UP: Officials inspect dargah land in Sambhal over encroachment; illegal clinic sealed

Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who led the inspection team, told reporters that the investigation started following complaints regarding alleged land encroachment at the Janeta Sharif Dargah in Baniya Khera block and unauthorised activities on the Waqf property.

"The land in question is a Waqf property. According to the Waqf Board, it is officially mentioned in its records," he said.

Singh further said that while some individuals have claimed to be the caretakers of the dargah, they are not recognized as such currently.

“The complaint has been made by Dr Javed. He has been summoned for questioning,” the official said said, adding that the records would be thoroughly checked to determine the legal status of the land.

During the inspection, an unauthorised clinic was found operating on the premises of dargah and it has been sealed, Dr Vishwas Agrawal, the nodal officer from the Health Department, told PTI.

“A complaint was received by the Health Department and the SDM, Sambhal. Upon inspection, we found a hospital functioning illegally at the site. It has now been sealed, and all related documents are being examined,” Agrawal said.

Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, he added.

On Saturday, the district administration ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities related to the dargah and encroachment of its land.

Officials had said the probe would focus not just on the financial irregularities, but also whether the land on which the dargah stands was Waqf property as claimed.

