U.P.: On-board vessel parties a rising trend in Varanasi
The trend of partying onboard roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessels floating on the Ganga water here, which started early this year, has gradually gathered momentum. “On an average, 15 on-board ro-ro vessel parties are being organised every month these days,” said Vikas Malviya, director, Alaknanda Cruise.
Alaknanda Cruise operates two ro-ro vessels—MV (motor vehicle) Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda—under the monitoring of the state tourism department here.
“Bookings for hiring vessels is done online. The on-board vessel party lasts nearly two hours during which people enjoy themselves. On-board food facility is also offered to people,” Malviya said. “People from cities like Delhi and Mumbai besides other cities come for such parties,” he added.
“The tourism department supervises MV Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda. The Alaknanda Cruise operates the two vessels which are getting good response from tourists,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.
Srivastava along with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) deputy director Rakesh Kumar, as part of a joint inspection committee, inspected the vessels on May 24. Kumar said the both the vessels were being managed well.
The Ro-Pax (roll on-roll off passenger ship) ferry is a double-ended ferry that sails at an average speed of 15-17 knots with a sea transit time of one hour. The service, which is another first in UP, is aimed at boosting local and rural tourism, besides adding one more tourist attraction to the city.
A Ro-Pax vessel has a capacity to carry around 200 passengers and four four-wheelers at a time. Both vessels are equipped with all required facilities for passengers.
