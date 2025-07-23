Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh government conducted a statewide crackdown against unsafe school vehicles from July 1 to 15, during which 4,080 vehicles were found violating safety norms, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. UP: Over 4,000 school transport vehicles found violating safety norms in statewide inspection

"During the drive, 46,748 of 67,613 registered school buses and vans were inspected, revealing that 4,089 vehicles violated safety norms. Authorities issued 4,438 challans, seized 913 vehicles, and collected penalties totalling ₹88.52 lakh," it said.

A total of 1,768 vehicles were found to be operating despite expired fitness certificates during the drive.

Following the campaign, the transport commissioner directed all regional transport officers and assistant regional transport officers to conduct monthly reviews of school vehicle operations.

District-level reviews showed strong enforcement in regions such as Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur Nagar, while Mau, Maharajganj, Deoria, Hapur, and Siddharthnagar lagged in inspections and enforcement efforts.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh has issued letters to all district magistrates, divisional commissioners , RTOs/ARTOs, and school principals regarding the safe operation of school vehicles.

It has been directed that private vehicles operating without permits be seized immediately, and vehicles with expired fitness certificates must not be allowed to run.

If any school is found violating rules, strict action should be taken in coordination with the district education department and the district magistrate's office, it said.

All district magistrates have been asked to activate the district school vehicle safety committees, hold regular meetings and monitor school transport safety.

Additionally, school principals and managers have been told that they are responsible for their vehicle and they must set up a transport safety committee to ensure that all norms and regulations are being followed, it said.

"Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found flouting the rules," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.