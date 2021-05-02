UP Panchayat Election Result 2021: Huge crowd gathers in front of counting centres, Covid-19 norms flouted
Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections are underway amid the severe coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave that has gripped India. Counting agents queued up on Sunday in front of several counting rooms leading to crowding and disorder. The State Election Commission (SEC) had said that candidate and their agents will be allowed to enter the centres only if they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 two days prior to the counting day.
Supreme Court imposed a ban on all victory processions ahead of the voting for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls that ended on April 29. Over 75 per cent voter turnout was observed in the fourth and final phase.
Lakhs of candidates contested for more than 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the state-wide polls, counting for which is ongoing in 829 centres.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 02 May 2021 04:08 PM
Over 319,000 candidates elected unopposed, says SEC
The state election commission(SEC) on Sunday said over 319,000 candidates have been elected unopposed in the elections, reported PTI.
Sun, 02 May 2021 03:44 PM
Counting underway at polling centre in Lucknow
Sun, 02 May 2021 03:09 PM
Officials ask candidates not to take out victory processions, warn of action in case of violation
As reports surface of violation of social distancing norms at many places during Panchayat poll counting, the Uttar Pradesh government has started making announcements across the state asking candidates not to take out victory processions. The officials also warned them of action in case of violation.
Sun, 02 May 2021 03:03 PM
District magistrate inspects counting venues in Varanasi
District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma is on inspection of counting venues in Vidyapeeth and Sevapuri in Varanasi.
Sun, 02 May 2021 03:00 PM
Huge crowd gathers in front of counting centres, Covid norms flouted