UP Panchayat Election Result 2021: Huge crowd gathers in front of counting centres, Covid-19 norms flouted

Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections are underway amid the severe coronavirus disease (Covid-19) wave that has gripped India. Counting agents queued up on Sunday in front of several counting rooms leading to crowding and disorder. The State Election Commission (SEC) had said that candidate and their agents will be allowed to enter the centres only if they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 two days prior to the counting day.





Supreme Court imposed a ban on all victory processions ahead of the voting for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls that ended on April 29. Over 75 per cent voter turnout was observed in the fourth and final phase.





Lakhs of candidates contested for more than 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats in the state-wide polls, counting for which is ongoing in 829 centres.