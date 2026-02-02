UP patients, traders expect relief after customs duty cut on cancer, diabetes drugs

Cancer patients in Uttar Pradesh, a state where access to advanced oncology medicines remains limited and prohibitively expensive, may soon see some relief as the Union Budget 2026-27 has exempted basic customs duty on several high-value cancer drugs. Along with this, diabetes medicine prices are also going to be significantly lower. Boxes of Ozempic and Mounjaro, semaglutide and tirzepatide injection drugs used for treating type 2 diabetes and made by Novo Nordisk and Lilly, is seen at a Pharmacy (REUTERS)

The relief measure includes targeted therapies such as Ribociclib, used in certain breast cancer treatments and Darolutamide, prescribed for prostate cancer. These medicines are often unavailable in most UP cities and typically have to be sourced from metro hubs like Mumbai or Pune, or imported from abroad.

Local medicine traders say the price barrier has long kept these drugs out of reach for most families. Virendra Singh, a medicine trader based in the market near Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, said Ribociclib can cost around ₹30,000 for a strip of 60 tablets, while Darolutamide is priced at roughly ₹36,000 for 16 tablets. “Many other advanced cancer medicines cost between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh or more per cycle. Very few pharmacies in UP stock them because demand is limited to those who can afford imports,” he said.

The customs duty exemption is expected to reduce the landed cost of such medicines, which previously attracted import duties and additional surcharges. While the exact price drop will depend on supply chains and distributor margins, traders believe the move could gradually make these drugs more accessible in cities like Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi, where patients often travel long distances for treatment.

Sunil Dubey, general secretary of the Aminabad wholesale medicine market, said the decision could encourage more distributors to stock advanced oncology drugs locally. “If import costs come down, hospitals and large pharmacies in UP may start keeping limited stocks. That itself will reduce delays in treatment,” he noted.

The customs relief follows heightened attention on cancer care affordability, particularly for patients outside major metros. Doctors in Lucknow say many families are forced to crowdsource funds or depend on relatives abroad to procure such medicines.

However, health experts caution that duty cuts alone may not dramatically slash prices, as research costs, patent protections and supply logistics still keep advanced therapies expensive. They stress the need for wider insurance coverage and government support schemes to ensure the benefits reach middle- and lower-income patients.

Even so, for many families in Uttar Pradesh battling cancer, the budget announcement signals a step toward making life-saving treatment slightly more within reach.