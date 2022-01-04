UP PCS-2022 notification by January end: UPPSC chairman

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the notification and advertisement for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS-2022, in the last week of January.

Giving this information while talking to select media persons on Tuesday, UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet said, “Along with this, UPPSC has also taken several decisions to ensure fair and transparent conduct of recruitment exams held by it for various posts. The steps have been taken in wake of the recent incidents of paper leak that surfaced in the state.”

“We will be issuing the advertisement for recruiting male nurses in the second week of January 2022 and that of PCS-2022 in the last week of this month,” he added. He also said the commission had taken several steps to improve the work culture because of which results of several recruitment processes had been announced in a record time.

“We in the process of making an arrangement following which the candidates of different recruitment exams, conducted by the commission, would be able to know the name of their exam centre just 48 hours prior to the day of the exam. Before declaring the name of the exam centre, the candidate would only know the city in which the exam centre would be located (for example Gorakhpur 1 or 2, 3 etc) and prior to 48 hours of the exam, the commission would inform candidates about the exact name of the centre through an SMS, mail and via UPPSC’s official website,” the UPPSC chairman.

He further said the commission now followed its annual calendar for both conducting the recruitment exams and announcing its results in a given time. “Besides, numbers of steps have been introduced in respect to examination centres and the commission would ensure that only those schools and institutions are made exam centres which fulfilled our norms,” he added.

In another important decision taken by the commission, the chairman said in future all exams conducted by UPPSC would be two-layered and the concept of single exam or direct recruitment would be done away with. “This will eliminate the chances of any gang or unscrupulous elements getting involved in recruitment process,” he added.

He said the commission had also decided to rope in support from Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “UPSC is a higher body and has a spotless track record for its work culture. Thus, we have decided that UPPSC will take support from it and follow it to improve ourselves,” said the UPPSC chairman.