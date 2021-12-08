UP pharmacists to go on two-hour work boycott from Thursday

Demanding wage revision, over 7000 pharmacists working in different government hospitals and health facilities will abstain from work for two-hours from Thursday.

“The work boycott will begin from 8 am in urban areas and 10 am in rural areas,” said Sunil Yadav, executive president of the Diploma Pharmacist Association, Uttar Pradesh that has over 7500 member pharmacists.

These pharmacists are posted at district level hospitals, medical colleges, community health centres and primary health centres and are engaged in drug distribution and at many places work in injection room to administer injectable drugs and vaccines.

“We have asked pharmacists deployed at emergency wards not to abstain from work. But others will hold demonstration during the two-hour work boycott,” said Yadav.

Yadav said the pharmacists are demanding wage revision, right to prescribe drugs, creation of new posts and standardisation of their work.

Posts of pharmacists are less against the guidelines and at some places no pharmacists are deployed, he said.

“Drug distribution is significant work as incorrect dose taken by patients can actually do more harm than benefit,” said Yadav.

For the past one week pharmacists in the state have been working with black badges during their duty hours at the health facilities.

“We had held protests at office of chief medical officer in all districts and handed over memorandum to officials. We had announced that work boycott will begin if our demands are not met hence we are compelled to intensify our stir,” said Yadav.