UP: Police prevent woman, daughter from making immolation bid

An around 30-year-old woman from Etawah, along with her seven-year-old daughter, on Saturday made an abortive bid to immolate themselves in front of the Vidhan Bhawan here alleging harassment by Shahjahanpur district police, police said. Quick intervention of police personnel deployed there, however, prevented the duo from taking the extreme step. Later, the police sent them to a hospital for a check-up.

Confirming it, assistant commissioner of police, Hazratganj, Akhilesh Singh said, “A woman, who is a native of Etawah, has accused a constable posted in Shahjahanpur. She has alleged that Shahjahanpur district police are siding with the constables and not helping her. The officials concerned in Shahjahanpur police have been informed about her complaint requesting further action.”

Minutes after the incident, Shahjahanpur police in a tweet from their official handle refuted the allegations made by the woman. Superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said, “The woman used to live with the constable and she complained about him in the woman police station of the district. As per the procedure, the officials at woman police station first tried to resolve the issue by counselling and later lodged an FIR against the constable on the basis of the complaint given by the woman. The said constable was also suspended. The allegation made by the woman that police are siding with the suspended constable is false.”

Reportedly, the same woman had also met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi a few days ago in Lucknow in connection with her alleged grievance.