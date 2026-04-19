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UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun

UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Budaun , The Uttar Pradesh Police rescued a one-year-old boy within 48 hours of his abduction from a marriage hall here and arrested five persons, including a nurse who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping to sell the infant, officials said on Sunday.

UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun

The child, identified as Saurabh, was kidnapped on the night of April 15 from a wedding ceremony in the Islamnagar police station area.

According to police, the breakthrough came after scanning CCTV footage, which showed a woman carrying the child.

The driver of the getaway car, Munesh, was detained first, leading the police to the main accused, Khushbu, a nurse at a private hospital.

"Khushbu took advantage of her profession to promise forged documents for the child. She abducted the infant while women were busy with the wedding rituals and took him to Agra," Senior Superintendent of Police Budaun Ankita Sharma said.

Investigations revealed that the child was being sold to a childless couple in Agra for 70,000, with an advance payment of 20,000 already made.

An FIR was registered at the Islamnagar police station in this regard.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun
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