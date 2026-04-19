Budaun , The Uttar Pradesh Police rescued a one-year-old boy within 48 hours of his abduction from a marriage hall here and arrested five persons, including a nurse who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping to sell the infant, officials said on Sunday. UP Police rescue kidnapped infant, nurse among 5 arrested in Budaun

The child, identified as Saurabh, was kidnapped on the night of April 15 from a wedding ceremony in the Islamnagar police station area.

According to police, the breakthrough came after scanning CCTV footage, which showed a woman carrying the child.

The driver of the getaway car, Munesh, was detained first, leading the police to the main accused, Khushbu, a nurse at a private hospital.

"Khushbu took advantage of her profession to promise forged documents for the child. She abducted the infant while women were busy with the wedding rituals and took him to Agra," Senior Superintendent of Police Budaun Ankita Sharma said.

Investigations revealed that the child was being sold to a childless couple in Agra for ₹70,000, with an advance payment of ₹20,000 already made.

The police conducted a raid in Agra and recovered the child from the possession of the buyers, the SSP said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khushbu , Munesh, Dinesh, Babli, and Pooja.

A Swift Dzire car used in the crime has also been seized.

The child has been reunited with his family.

SSP Sharma announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for the police team for the swift breakthrough.

The complainant, Shanti Devi, a resident of the neighbouring Sambhal district, who had come to Budaun to attend a wedding on Wednesday, had told police that she had put Saurabh to sleep in a room at the marriage hall and had gone to witness the 'Jaimala' ceremony. When she returned, the child was missing.

An FIR was registered at the Islamnagar police station in this regard.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.