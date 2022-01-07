UP polls: 150 companies of paramilitary forces allotted for free and fair election

As many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces have been allotted for deployment in all 75 districts and four police commissionerates across the state for the upcoming UP assembly polls, said additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar here on Friday.

He said this allotted force will be available from January 10 while further allotment will be done after having availability of more companies of paramilitary forces.

The 150 companies of paramilitary forces, include 50 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Border Security Force (BSF) and 20 companies each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He said the maximum number of four companies of CRPF was allotted to Prayagraj, three companies each of different paramilitary forces to 14 districts and four police commissionerate of Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar. He said two companies each were allotted to 34 districts while one company each was allotted to remaining 33 districts.

The ADG said the officials concerned of different districts and commissionerates have been directed to deploy the forces accordingly to maintain law and order as well as conduct free and fair assembly elections.

He said the officials have been asked to carry out flag marches of paramilitary forces in their respective jurisdiction areas to instill sense of security among the public.