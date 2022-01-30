Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: 24 women on Congress fourth of 61 candidates

The Congress on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the 2022 UP assembly polls
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Congress on Sunday released its fourth list of 61 candidates for the 2022 UP assembly polls. The list includes 24 women and a candidate from Harchandpur assembly seat of Rae Bareli where its sitting MLA Rakesh Singh has switched loyalties to the BJP.

The party has now declared Surendra Vikram Singh as its candidate from Harchandpur. It has declared Sudha Dwivedi from Sareni, another assembly seat of Rae Bareli, while Mohd Fateh Bahadur has been fielded from Gauriganj assembly seat of Amethi.

It has changed its two candidates fielding Kuldeep Kumar Singh from Hathras (SC) replacing Saroj Devi and declaring the name of Vandana Bhargava from Biswa assembly seat in place of Abhinav Bhargava.

The Congress has fielded Rita Maurya from Ayodhya assembly seat. Others on the list include Vineeta Devi from Kannauj (SC), Kuldeep Pandey from Kasganj, Chandni from Sri Nagar (SC), Shakuntala Devi from Kaimganj (SC), Archana Rathore from Bhojpur and Karishma Thakur from Govind Nagar seat.

