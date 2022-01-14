UP polls: 98 sets of nomination papers purchased in Braj region on first day

With districts of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura going for polls in first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 10, the nomination process begun on Friday. In all 98 nomination papers were purchased in these districts of western Uttar Pradesh on day one. The last date for filing of nomination is January 21. However, no nominations were filed on Friday.

In Mathura, 17 nomination papers were purchased by intending candidates. Among these, 3 were for Mathura Vrindavan assembly seat, 5 were for Chata assembly seat, 2 for Goverdhan assembly seat, 4 for Mant assembly seat and 3 for Baldev assembly seat.

Mathura has 5 assembly seats going for polls in the first phase.

For nine assembly seats of Agra, 37 sets of nomination papers were purchased on first day. This included 5 for Etmadpur, 3 for Agra Cantt, 9 for Agra South, 2 for Agra North, 5 for Agra rural, 4 for Fatehpur Sikri, 5 for Kheragarh, 2 for Fatehabad and 2 for Bah.

Aligarh district having seven assembly seats, too had beginning of nomination process on Friday and in all 44 nomination paper sets were purchased.

These included 14 for Iglas, 12 for Aligarh city, 2 for Khair, 5 for Barauli, 3 for Kol, 5 for Charra and 3 for Atrauli.

The scrutiny of papers would be held January 24 in these three districts of Braj region and January 27 will be the last date for withdrawal of names.