Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP polls: 98 sets of nomination papers purchased in Braj region on first day
lucknow news

UP polls: 98 sets of nomination papers purchased in Braj region on first day

98 nomination papers were purchased in of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura of Braj region that goes to poll on February 10
Police personnel outside the main gate of the District Magistrate's office as nomination process for first phase of UP polls begins, in Meerut on Friday. (PTI)
Police personnel outside the main gate of the District Magistrate's office as nomination process for first phase of UP polls begins, in Meerut on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

With districts of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura going for polls in first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 10, the nomination process begun on Friday. In all 98 nomination papers were purchased in these districts of western Uttar Pradesh on day one. The last date for filing of nomination is January 21. However, no nominations were filed on Friday.

In Mathura, 17 nomination papers were purchased by intending candidates. Among these, 3 were for Mathura Vrindavan assembly seat, 5 were for Chata assembly seat, 2 for Goverdhan assembly seat, 4 for Mant assembly seat and 3 for Baldev assembly seat.

Mathura has 5 assembly seats going for polls in the first phase.

For nine assembly seats of Agra, 37 sets of nomination papers were purchased on first day. This included 5 for Etmadpur, 3 for Agra Cantt, 9 for Agra South, 2 for Agra North, 5 for Agra rural, 4 for Fatehpur Sikri, 5 for Kheragarh, 2 for Fatehabad and 2 for Bah.

Aligarh district having seven assembly seats, too had beginning of nomination process on Friday and in all 44 nomination paper sets were purchased.

These included 14 for Iglas, 12 for Aligarh city, 2 for Khair, 5 for Barauli, 3 for Kol, 5 for Charra and 3 for Atrauli.

The scrutiny of papers would be held January 24 in these three districts of Braj region and January 27 will be the last date for withdrawal of names.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out