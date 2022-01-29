Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP polls: AAP’s releases fifth list of 40 candidates, announces challenger to Yogi
lucknow news

UP polls: AAP’s releases fifth list of 40 candidates, announces challenger to Yogi

Vijay Kumar Srivastava will be the AAP candidate from Gorakhpur (urban) seat from where CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting his maiden assembly poll
Vijay Kumar Srivastava will be the AAP candidate from Gorakhpur (urban) seat from where CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting his maiden assembly poll (HT file)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fifth list of 40 candidates giving representation to all sections of the society on Saturday. Vijay Kumar Srivastava will be the AAP candidate from Gorakhpur (urban) seat from where CM Yogi Adityanath will be contesting his first assembly poll.

Polling for the Gorakhpur assembly segment will be on March 3 which is the sixth and penultimate phase of the UP assembly election. Srivastava, a social worker, has been actively engaged with several organisations for the past eight years. He has been associated with the AAP since the panchayat polls in the state.

“AAP will give a formidable challenge to the BJP in Gorakhpur. I have been fighting for local issues for the past eight years. I have good support of locals in Gorakhpur,” Srivastava claimed. AAP’s list has 15 general category candidates, three Muslims, 10 OBCs, 11 SCs and one Scheduled Tribe.

AAP releases new song “UP mei e ba”

The AAP released a new poll song on Saturday in which the party attacked the BJP on several issues, including fund collection for Ram Mandir, “mismanagement” of the pandemic and UPTET paper leak. Gorakhpur-based Rahul Tewari has penned and sung the song.

