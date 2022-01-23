UP polls: After Samajwadi Party, ally SBSP also names candidate for same Sandila seat

The day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav named Rita Singh, the daughter of freedom fighter the late Rani Ramkumar Bhargava, as the party candidate from Sandila assembly constituency in Hardoi for the UP polls, his alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Sunday announced its own candidate for the same seat.

In a press statement, the SBSP named its UP president Sunil Arkvanshi as the Samajwadi Party-SBSP candidate on the Sandila seat in Hardoi for the UP polls.

When spoken to, Samajwadi Party state spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary said: “I am not aware of the seat declaration by the SBSP or if there is any confusion. Will be able to reply tomorrow.”

However, SBSP national spokesperson Piyush Mishra said: “There cannot be any confusion. The SP had allotted the Sandila seat to the SBSP. In fact, Akhilesh ji even did a rally for us in this constituency on November 27.”

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav had announced the induction of Rita Singh, the wife of former Samajwadi Party MLA from Sandila, and Supriya Aron, the former mayor of Bareilly, into the party. At the joining event, he had also announced that Supriya will be the Samajwadi Party candidate on the Bareilly Cantt seat while Rita Singh will the party candidate in Sandila.

“Those who are joining today will also face the polls,” Akhilesh had remarked and then mentioned the seats for Supriya Aron and Rita Singh.

A person aware of the matter in the SP said that after Akhilesh Yadav had made the announcement on Saturday, the party decided to field Rita Singh from one of the Lucknow seats.

“Ritaji’s late husband was Sandila MLA (he won the seat on the SP ticket in 2012), but she has her roots and family in Lucknow. The party will field her on Lucknow Cantt or some other Lucknow seat.”

Rita Singh, the wife of the late Raja Mahavir Singh who won the Sandila seat on the SP ticket in 2012, is from the famous Bhargava family of Lucknow. She is the daughter of the late Rani Ramkumar Bhargava, a freedom fighter and Congress leader. Rita Singh’s brother Luv Bhargava was earlier the state general secretary of the Samajwadi Party. Luv Bhargava had contested on the Lucknow East seat in the 1993 UP assembly polls as an SP candidate.

