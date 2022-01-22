UP polls: AIMIM bets on Prayagraj’s past of favouring ‘women in trouble’

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s decision to field Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen from Allahabad west seat in 2022 UP assembly polls is a well thought out move as Prayagraj district has a history of electing women facing personal challenges as their representatives, say poll analysts.

They point out if Prayagraj has many second and third generation politicians taking forward their families’ political legacies, there are also many women leaders too who have jumped into the poll fray amidst tough personal circumstances and emerged victorious from different assembly seats.

Some of such women leaders include Samajwadi Party’s former MLAs Vijma Yadav and Pooja Pal, both of whom entered politics after the murder of their husbands, besides Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Neelam Karwaria, who contested and won the polls from Meja seat after her husband Udhaybhan Karwaria had to go to jail as an accused in the murder case of former MLA Jawahar Yadav aka Pandit, husband of Vijma Yadav, they say.

“The name of Vijma Yadav comes at the top in terms of such examples. After the murder of her husband Jawahar Yadav aka Pandit on August 13, 1996, Vijma Yadav was fielded from her husband’s seat of Jhunsi assembly seat by the Samajwadi Party and emerged victorious. After that, she again represented Jhunsi in 2002 and then Pratappur seat in 2012. However, in 2017 she lost the Pratappur seat,” says prof MP Dube, political scientist and former vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj.

“Similar is the story of Pooja Pal. After the murder of Raju Pal, the then sitting MLA from Allahabad west seat on January 25, 2005, his wife Pooja Pal entered politics and fought from the seat in 2005 by-polls but lost. However, in 2007 elections as a BSP candidate at the age of 27 she bagged the seat. After that, in the 2012 elections too, she defeated Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to get elected from her husband’s seat. But, in 2017 she lost the elections from Allahabad west polling third. Recently she shifted to the SP,” prof Dube added.

Prof Dube said a similar case was seen in the 2017 elections when Neelam Karwaria, the wife of jailed former MLA Udaybhan Karwaria, contested and reached the state assembly after being elected from her husband’s Meja seat. “Presently, Neelam Karwaria is the only woman MLA out of 12 assembly constituencies in the district,” he added.

So at a time when ex-MP Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim aka Ashraf are in jail and Ahmad’s two sons are on the run, AIMIM fielding a woman claiming that the state government is targeting her family may strike a chord with the voters, especially from Allahabad west seat having a sizable number of Muslim voters and from where both Atiq and Ashraf between them have won six assembly polls, poll analysts opine.

