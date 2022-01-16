UP polls: AIMIM fields Atiq’s wife from Allahabad west seat

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen from Allahabad West assembly constituency of Prayagraj considered Ahmad’s stronghold. Her candidature was declared by party’s state spokesperson Afsar Mehmood on Saturday night.

Atiq Ahmad has won assembly polls from Allahabad West multiple times including in 1989, 1991 and 1993 as an independent candidate and in 1996 as a Samajwadi Party candidate while in 2002 he bagged the seat on Apna Dal ticket.

However, when he became an MP from Phulpur in 2004, he vacated the seat and fielded his brother Khalid Azim who however lost to BSP’s Raju Pal in 2004 by-polls. Following the murder of Pal, in which both Atiq and his brother are main accused, the 2005 by-polls saw Khalid Azim as SP candidate beating Raju Pal’s widow Pooja Pal of BSP. In 2007 assembly election, however, Pooja Pal as BSP candidate beat Khalid Azim of SP and then retained the seat in 2012, this time beating Atiq Ahmad contesting on Apna Dal ticket.

However, in the last assembly polls of 2017, BJP’s Sidharth Nath Singh won the seat. Although party leaders are still silent over names of candidates on other seats, AIMIM leaders claim that party’s district president Shah Alam could contest from Allahabad South seat while party may field Atiq Ahmad from Kanpur Cantonment assembly constituency this time.

Atiq’s wife had declared her joining AIMIM some months back and at that time party leaders had said that Atiq and his kin may contest from five assembly seats. However, Atiq’s two sons Umar and Ali are presently on the run in connection with different cases and his younger brother Ashraf is also in jail.

Atiq was arrested in connection with the attack on SHUATS employees in 2017 and since then Samajwadi Party distanced itself from him. After being shifted to different jails in Uttar Pradesh, Atiq was transferred to Ahmedabad jail on the instructions of Supreme Court in 2019.

With no political alignment, Atiq finally joined AIMIM with his kin and aides, the declaration of which was made by his wife Shaista Parveen at a public meeting held in Prayagraj a few months back. She had also read an emotional letter sent by the former MP in which he had reposed his faith in party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.