UP polls: AIMIM releases list of 9 candidates

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday released the first list of the nine candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

AIMIM launched its election campaign demanding a share in power for the Muslim community in the state.

The party is working to expand its base in the Muslim dominated West UP and the Rohilkhand region and all nine candidates have been fielded on the Muslim dominated seats, including Behat, Dhaulana, Loni, Kithore, Sardhana, Siwal Khas, Garh Mukteshwar and Bareilly.

AIMIM had decided to contest assembly election on 100 seats after joining Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha (BSM) led by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

After Rajbhar joined the Samajwadi party alliance, Owaisi also proposed to join hands with the SP. But with no offer forthcoming from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the AIMIM decided to contest the assembly election on its own.

Owaisi launched an extensive election campaign in the Muslim dominated seats.

Fearing division in Muslim votes, Maulana Khalil-ur- Rahman Sajjad Nomani, a senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), has shot off an open letter to Owaisi on Thursday urging him to check the division in the Muslim votes by fielding candidates only on those seats on which AIMIM is sure of winning.

Reacting to the letter, the national spokesperson of AIMIM and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Syed Asim Waqar said, Nomani is not a political person and should not interfere in politics as AIMIM does not meddle in the working of the AIMPLB.

AIMIM chief will also take the final call on two alliance offers in the coming days., the spokesperson said. The Rashtriya Ulama Council led by Maulana Aamir Rashadi that has a base in Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur districts and Peace Party led by Dr Mohammad Ayub that has a base in Gorakhpur and Basti division in East UP, have offered Owaisi to form a coalition for the elections.

The AIMIM spokesperson said Owaisi would take a final decision over the alliance with both parties. AIMIM had fielded candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 assembly election but failed to open its account. The only consolation was that party candidate Zia-ur-Rehman was runner-up on the Sambhal assembly seat.

