UP polls amid Covid: BJP increases its booth-level committees

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has modified its organisational preparations for the UP assembly elections going to be held amidst the pandemic. Taking note of the Election Commission’s decision to make one booth for every 1200 voters in each district instead of 1500 as was the norm earlier to maintain adequate social distancing, the BJP has also increased the number of its booth committees.

“For example, earlier, the party had 1,252 booth committees in the Sangam city area whose numbers have now been increased to 1,293 by the party,” said BJP city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani. “With this, a committee of 21 people has also been constituted at each booth to motivate voters to cast their votes and also ensure that they face no problems in exercising their franchise,” he added.

“Apart from the president, general secretary, other office bearers of all party frontal organisations have also been included in these committees. Women have also been given proper representation so that door-to-door campaigning can reach women of every household also. In this, workers of every caste and class have been given representation,” Kesarwani said.

BJP leader and former convener of BJP legal cell of Kashi Kshetra that covers 16 districts, including Allahabad’s city, trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna areas, Devendra Nath Mishra said BJP keeps on changing the structure of its organisation from time to time as per the need.

“Just before the 2017 assembly polls, the number of presidents in the district was increased from two to three. Earlier, there were city unit and district unit presidents. In 2017, the system of city unit, trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna district presidents was implemented. Not only this, earlier there were 10 “mandals” in the city itself but whose numbers were then increased to 15 two years ago,” he said.

Mishra said this time every “Panna Pramukh” has been entrusted with the task of focusing their attention to 60 voters each taking into account that a voter list’s page has 30 names on one side and another 30 on its reverse side.

“The booth level committee members, including the ‘Panna Pramukhs’ have already started visiting homes of voters concerned apprising them of the party’s achievements and motivating them to come out and vote on the polling day,” he added.