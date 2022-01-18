UP polls: ASP to go alone, Azad announces first list

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Addressing a press conference at party office in Lucknow, Chandrashekhar Azad released the first list of ASP’s 33 candidates on Tuesday
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

After failing to stitch an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday announced that the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), the political outfit of his organisation, will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election alone.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Chandrashekhar released the first list of ASP’s 33 candidates. He said talks were also going on with the Congress for a pre-poll alliance in the UP. Earlier, during the alliance talks with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Bhim Army had requested to field its candidates on 25 seats but the SP offered merely two seats, he said.

The ASP will field candidates against the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the SP and the Bhaujan Samaj Party but it will not field candidates against Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, former minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav in the assembly election, he said.

