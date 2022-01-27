Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: Azam Khan files nomination papers from prison
UP polls: Azam Khan files nomination papers from prison

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan named candidate from Rampur assembly seat, filed his nomination papers from Sitapur district prison on Wednesday.
UP polls: Azam Khan files nomination papers from prison (file photo)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

RS Yadav, Sitapur jail superintendent, informed that after orders of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Rampur district court, returning officer (from Rampur) visited prison to complete formalities.

Polling is scheduled in Rampur in the second phase on February 14. January 28 is last day of filing nomination papers.

At present Azam Khan is Lok Sabha MP from Rampur parliamentary constituency and had represented Rampur assembly seat nine times since 1980.

Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima is the present MLA from the Rampur assembly seat at present.

Khan is lodged in Sitapur prison for the past 23 months. Around 70 FIRs were lodged against him in various police stations in Rampur. In most of them he has obtained bail from the court.

Khan is yet to obtain bail in a case related with using enemy property for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University among other pending cases. The university is run by a trust run by Khan.

Abdullah Azam, son of Azam Khan, was released on bail from Sitapur jail on January 15 this year after almost 23 months of imprisonment. He will contest from Swar assembly constituency of the Rampur district.

Azam’s younger son Abdullah was booked in 43 cases, ranging from theft to extortion and forgery, along with his father. Abdullah has been granted bail in all of these cases by lower courts in Rampur.

Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima, who is also a co-accused in many of these cases, was released from Sitapur jail in December 2020.

Abdullah won from Swar constituency on SP ticket in 2017 assembly election. However, hearing a case against him, the Allahabad high court in 2019 annulled his election on the ground that he was underage and not qualified to fight the polls in 2017.

