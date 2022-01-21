UP Polls: Banks to report cash transactions above 10k from candidates’ account

Banks will keep watch over cash transactions made by the candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections. They will report all withdrawals and deposits exceeding ₹10,000 by candidates to the district administration.

“Banks should monitor all cash transactions and report all withdrawals or deposits exceeding ₹10000,” said KP Singh, ADM Lucknow (east).

He said this during a meeting with bank authorities on Thursday. During this meeting the official directed the bankers to also keep a watch on the bank accounts of the family members of candidates. They are to keep record of their movable and immovable assets too.

No loud speakers after 10 pm, silence zones redefined

Ahead of the polls, the district administration has redefined silence zones in the city and use of loudspeakers during canvassing has been banned.

“Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules 2000 strictly prohibit high decibel noise within 100 meters radius of the educational institutes, courts, religious places and hospitals. Hence it should be ensured that no noise pollution takes place in these areas,” said Abhishek Prakash, Lucknow district magistrate.

He said the use of loudspeakers will not be permitted after 10 pm and before 6 am. “All loudspeakers should be fitted with sound-limiters,” he added.

“The rules state that decibels during permissible time limit should be maintained as per the standards in the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules of 14.02.2000 issued by the union ministry of environment and forests,” he said.