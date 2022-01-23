UP polls: BJP, ally Apna Dal name candidates on seats in Azam Khan’s Rampur

The BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Sunday named Haider Ali Khan, 32, as its candidate from the Swar Tanda seat in Rampur district for the UP polls, apparently sending a strong message with regard to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s political turf.

The move comes days after the BJP fielded Akash Saxena, 46, the man behind 30 of the over 100 FIRs filed against Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan in its first list from the Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat. Azam Khan, currently a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, has won the Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat a record nine times. Both Rampur (Sadar) and Swar Tanda assembly seats in Rampur district go to polls in the second phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections on February 14. The BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates on January 15. It has named 195 candidates in four tranches so far.

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam had won the Swar Tanda seat in 2017 to become a first-time lawmaker. But in December 2019, he was disqualified for allegedly forging his birth certificate and for being below 25 years of age when he had filed his nomination on the seat.

It is from Swar Tanda that Abdullah had defeated Haider’s father Kazim Ali Khan, a sitting four-term lawmaker in 2017.

Haider is from the family of the Nawabs of Rampur, arch rivals of Rampur’s Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, currently in jail. The BJP anticipates that the Samajwadi Party would again name Abdullah Azam, currently out on bail, on the seat for the UP polls.

The Rampur (Sadar) is now held by Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima after Azam Khan became a Lok Sabha MP in the 2019 polls, defeating the BJP candidate, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

BJP leaders have been targeting the SP list. Party leaders admit that once Abdullah is named, they would again up the ante over “candidates being either in jail or out on bail”.

The BJP top leadership held several rounds of discussion with its two other backward classes (OBC) allies in UP – Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party – before finalising the seat-sharing pact for the UP polls, political leaders said.

Political experts were quick to notice that the BJP’s arrangement with its OBC ally in Rampur’s Swar Tanda appears to be part of a carefully crafted plan in the context of Muslim votes on the seat that Abdullah had won despite a BJP wave in 2017. The victory was attributed to Azam Khan’s political clout in the region. Abdullah, who holds an engineering degree and who has learnt the nuances of political oratory from his father, was recently seen in a viral video, weeping bitterly while talking to his supporters about the plight of his parents – his mother Tanzeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP and current MLA from Rampur (Sadar), and MP father Azam Khan. While Tanzeen and Abdullah have got bail in all the cases against them, Azam is still to get it in a few cases.

Haider Ali Khan was all set to be a Congress candidate before joining the Apna Dal (S) last week after some quick back-channel discussions he had with the BJP’s ally, which promptly declared him as its candidate on the seat.

Haider, a graduate from University of Essex, is the lone candidate to be declared by the Apna Dal (S) on Sunday.

“No more declarations for today,” the party’s spokesperson Rajesh Patel confirmed.

Rampur has for decades been witness to a traditional political rivalry between Azam Khan and the Nawabs of Rampur, to whose family Haider belongs. Though Haider’s grandfather Zulfiqar and his grandmother Noor Bano have both been former MPs, and popular in the district, Azam Khan has dominated the politics of the district for decades.

However, for all his political clout, Azam Khan’s victory margins had been dipping. He won by 60,000 votes in 2012 and by 47,000 votes in the 2017 elections. With him now embroiled in political controversies, and battling over 100 cases that have been filed against him since the BJP government came to power in 2017, political experts sense that the fight for Rampur could be an interesting one.

In 2017, the BJP won two of the five assembly segments that make up the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Now with Azam Khan unwell — twice during his jail term he had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment — the BJP is eyeing the assembly polls as its best chance to weaken Azam’s political hold, political experts say.

During his rallies in UP, Union home minister Amit Shah has been targeting Azam Khan consistently. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, has not minced words in hitting out at Azam Khan. Besides the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rampur (Sadar) seat – Faisal Lala – too is one who had been consistently targeting Azam Khan.

“Khan sahib is hugely popular. Nothing can diminish his appeal here but yes, now, with him in jail and battling not just cases but ill health too, the opponents are targeting Rampur,” an Azam Khan aide said on condition of anonymity.

