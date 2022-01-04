UP polls: BJP starts drive to seek public suggestions for manifesto

Ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking suggestions from people of the state to prepare the party’s manifesto.

An aspiration box (suggestion box) has been kept at all BJP shakti kendras of the state, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

“Public can pen down their suggestions on how to make UP number 1 on a paper and drop them in the suggestion box. Later, these suggestions will be sent to the BJP headquarters in Lucknow,” said Rathi.

Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Shrivastava said under the “your suggestion, our resolution” drive, the BJP workers of each booth and mandal are taking suggestions from the people for the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to make UP number 1.

“Suggestions are being taken from every section of the society, including businessmen, intellectuals, doctors, engineers, workers, women and youth. All suggestions will be taken seriously. They will be compiled and used for preparing our manifesto,” he said.

Srivastava said he had sought suggestions from people in Maldahiya area in which traders had suggested simplification of GST.