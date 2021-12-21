UP polls: BSP finalises candidates for 100 seats

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has finalized party candidates on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2022 assembly elections.

The names of the selected candidates are being announced in public meetings organized by the party leaders in various districts. The candidates have been made in charge of the assembly segments from which they will contest the coming election. The BSP plans to finalize the candidates on the remaining 300 seats by mid- January next year. After the Election Commission announces the assembly election schedule, the BSP chief would launch the campaign with public meetings in various districts, said a BSP leader.

The top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress have launched aggressive election campaigns across Uttar Pradesh. They accused Mayawati of shying away from the electoral battle field and limiting her activities within the walls of her residence or party state unit office, press statements and tweets.

But the BSP chief had taken a lead over the rival parties with finalizing the candidates on over 100 assembly seats and mobilizing the party cadre for the crucial 2022 assembly election, the BSP leader said.

National general secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra said the BJP, SP and Congress were luring leaders with tickets for the assembly elections. The rival parties had promised tickets to 10 candidates on a single seat, but their tactics had been exposed as the prospective candidates were being pressurized to bring people to public meetings.

Wary of rebellion, the rival parties were delaying the selection of candidates, he said.

The BSP did not indulge in the politics of false promises to the people or the candidates. Party chief Mayawati had already announced that the party would not release an election manifesto. She was screening the candidates for all the assembly seats after names were forwarded by the party chief sector in charges. The BSP had announced candidates on 100 seats and those on remaining 303 seats would be announced soon, he said.

The BSP had also made clear that it would go solo in the assembly elections, whereas the BJP, SP and Congress leaders were busy luring the smaller political parties that enjoyed influence over various communities and regional pockets in UP. The BSP did not need crutches to form government in UP and the selection of candidates was being done in a transparent manner, he said.

The BSP was working on social engineering formula- ‘sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay’ to win the elections. The members of all communities were being given adequate representation in distribution of tickets, Mishra said.

Along with the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati is also screening and finalizing the candidates for the 70 assembly seats in neighbouring Uttarakhand (where the party will contest on its own strength) as well as Punjab where the BSP is contesting assembly election in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). “Out of the 20 seats in Punjab, the BSP has announced candidates on 17 seats”, said BSP Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi. BSP Uttarkhand unit president Sish Pal Singh said, “The party has finalized the candidates on seven seats. BSP chief Mayawati is screening the candidates and the names for the remaining 63 seats will be announced in early January.”

Candidates for 7 Lko seats

The Bahujan Samaj Party has finalized candidates on seven assembly seats out of the nine seats in Lucknow district. To win the support of the minority community, Mayawati has fielded Muslim candidates on four assembly seats- Lucknow North, Lucknow West, Bakshi Ka Talab and Sarojini Nagar.

BSP district unit president Akhilesh Ambedkar said the party had finalized ticket of Salauddin Siddiqui from Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaleel Khan from Sarojini Nagar, Qayam Raza Khan from Lucknow West and Sarwar Mullick from Lucknow North assembly seat. The party had decided to field Devendra Pasi from Mohanlalganj, Anil Pandey from Lucknow Cantonment and Ashish Chandra from Lucknow Central assembly seat. The candidates on Malihabad and Lucknow East would be announced soon, he said.

The BSP had failed to open its account in Lucknow district in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP had bagged eight seats while the SP secured victory on one seat. Union defence minister Rajnath represents Lucknow seat in the Lok Sabha.