UP polls: BSP to not release manifesto this time

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not release a manifesto for the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Instead, the party has decided to go to the people with the achievements of the BSP governments.

Addressing a press conference in the state unit office on Tuesday, BSP president Mayawati said unlike rival political parties, the BSP preferred to work at the grass roots level. Rather than release a manifesto before the assembly election, the party had decided to go to the polls with the performance of its governments.

Releasing the folder of the achievements of the four BSP governments ( 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007) in power Mayawati said the party had prepared the folder to remind the people of the development and welfare schemes launched by its governments.

Through this folder, the public would be informed about the work done at the ground level in Uttar Pradesh when the BSP was in power. Other parties were projecting the work done by Bahujan Samaj Party by changing the forms and names, she said.

The BJP government was merely flaunting its false promises and projects limited to paper through advertisements, while the BSP had worked for the people at the grassroots level, she said.

The party workers would take the folders highlighting the work done by the BSP government to each household. Through this the party would also convey to the people the work that would be done for the development of Uttar Pradesh and welfare of the masses at grass roots level if the BSP formed the government in 2022. The BSP government would again take Uttar Pradesh on the path of development, she said.

Mayawati said her party would focus on the 86 reserved seats in the upcoming assembly elections in UP.

In Uttar Pradesh, out of the 403 assembly seats, 84 are reserved for Schedule Castes and 2 for Schedule Tribes. A review of all the reserved assembly seats was done in a meeting with the party office-bearers in the state unit office. The party was drawing a strategy to win all the reserved seats, Mayawati said.

The party will also focus on the upper caste people, especially from the Brahmin community, on the reserved seats. BSP national general secretary SC Mishra had been entrusted with the task to win the support of the upper caste- Brahmin voters for the victory of the party candidates, she said.

“I have faith in the assembly segment in charge and assembly segment presidents. Like the 2007 assembly elections, they will work to ensure victory of the BSP with a huge majority,” she said.

Mayawati said on October 9, on the occasion of death anniversary of Kanshi Ram, instructions were issued to all the district presidents to constitute party cadre (polling booth committees) in their respective districts, to hold their meetings in closed rooms and to review the work of the office-bearers of the various committees, she said

Lauding the effort of the party office-bearers, Mayawati said from October 21, all the party workers and office-bearers had done a good job according to the guidelines given by her . The cadre constituted for remaining polling booth committees was being reviewed by the office-bearers, she said.

A review of the committees constituted in the four divisions of western UP was done. All the committee members and office-bearers were doing good work at the ground level, she said.

“The central government has withdrawn the three agricultural laws. I had demanded withdrawal of the farm laws several times and drawn the attention of the central government through tweets as well. The central government should hold talks with the farmers to resolve their small problems, so that the farmers can happily return home,” she said.