UP polls: Cong releases 3rd list of 89 candidates, with 40% women

Lucknow: The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of 89 candidates, including 37 women. The party which has declared candidates for 17 west UP seats (going to polls in the second phase), has replaced two sitting MLAs of Saharanpur and Bareilly Cantt who had switched loyalties recently.

Naresh Saini, MLA from Behat, Saharanpur had joined the BJP while MLA from Saharanpur seat Masood Akhtar had joined the Samajwadi Party.

As per the list, Poonam Kamboj is party candidate from Behat and Sandeep Rana from Saharanpur assembly seat now. The party has decided to field Mohammad Islam Ansari from Bareilly Cantt where the party’s candidate Supriya Aron had joined the Samajwadi Party.

Out of 89 candidates, 17 have been declared for west UP seats that go to poll in the second phase with nominations set to close there on Friday. The party has decided to field its west UP women wing chief Mamta Rajput from Bhogaon assembly seat of Mainpuri. Other women candidates include Tara Rajput from Marhara, Neelima Raj from Jalesar (SC) and Divya Sharma from Amanpur assembly seat. Saroj Devi has been fielded from Hathras (SC) assembly constituency.

A spokesman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) said the list upheld the Congress’ promise of giving 40 per cent tickets to women. He also said the list accommodated some of the party’s office-bearers. The Congress’ third list includes 27 general, 21 Muslim, 23 OBC and 18 SC category candidates having an average age of 43 years. With its third list of candidates the Congress has declared candidates for 254 out 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.