Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP polls: Cong targets BJP over ‘poor representation of women’
lucknow news

UP polls: Cong targets BJP over ‘poor representation of women’

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ in a press statement here said the BJP had given only 10 percent tickets to women in the first list of its 107 candidates
Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ in a press statement here said the BJP had given only 10 percent tickets to women in the first list of its 107 candidates (HT file)
Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ in a press statement here said the BJP had given only 10 percent tickets to women in the first list of its 107 candidates (HT file)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing anti-women policies in politics and said poor representation of women in the BJP’s first list of candidates released on Saturday was a reflection on this.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ in a press statement here said the BJP had given only 10 percent tickets to women in the first list of its 107 candidates. She said the Congress, however, kept its promise of giving 40 percent tickets to women and there were 50 women in the party’s first list of 125 candidates.

Mishra said the BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress for launching “ladki hun, lad sakti hun” (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign. She alleged that the BJP’s move of sheltering rape accused legislator and handling of the Hathras incident also reflected BJP’s anti-women stance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out