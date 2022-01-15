UP polls: Cong targets BJP over ‘poor representation of women’

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing anti-women policies in politics and said poor representation of women in the BJP’s first list of candidates released on Saturday was a reflection on this.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ in a press statement here said the BJP had given only 10 percent tickets to women in the first list of its 107 candidates. She said the Congress, however, kept its promise of giving 40 percent tickets to women and there were 50 women in the party’s first list of 125 candidates.

Mishra said the BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress for launching “ladki hun, lad sakti hun” (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign. She alleged that the BJP’s move of sheltering rape accused legislator and handling of the Hathras incident also reflected BJP’s anti-women stance.