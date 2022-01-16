UP polls: Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Apna Dal (S) MLA join Samajwadi Party

Former minister and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, days after he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on January 12 ahead of the UP polls. Chauhan is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the Madhuban assembly constituency in Mau district of eastern UP.

Besides Dara Singh Chauhan, RK Verma, Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Vishwanathganj assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district, too, joined the Samajwadi Party. Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an ally of the BJP.

Dara Singh Chauhan is the third former minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to leave the BJP camp for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party ahead of the UP polls. Verma is the second Apna Dal (SP) MLA to have been inducted into the SP.

Maurya, Saini and five other BJP MLAs had formally joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday (January 14) along with Apna Dal (S) MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh.

All the leaders had resigned from the BJP in quick succession over the past few days. The developments happened as Uttar Pradesh is set to see a seven-phase assembly election from February 10.

Referring to the cross-overs, Akhilesh Yadav said at the event held to announce Dara Singh Chauhan and RK Verma’s joining: “There is a saying in English ‘strike while the iron is hot’. So, we decided to welcome these leaders into the party at the right time. The BJP does not understand English sayings. If they did, they would go into depression.”

Vowing to make Yadav the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Chauhan said, “In 2017, the BJP took votes from people belonging to the backward communities, but did not give anything in return. Hence, all those belonging to the backward communities are going to the SP.”

For his part, the SP chief said, “I congratulate both of you for having joined the fight to defeat and oust the BJP. Let us fight in a manner that the BJP candidates’ poll deposits are forfeited.”

“People of the double-engine government (BJP at the Centre and state) are dismantling each other’s wheels. And the Delhi camp has shunted the mukhya mantri (Yogi Adityanath) to Gorakhpur already,” he said in an apparent dig at the BJP.

Dara Singh Chauhan represented the Ghosi seat in the 15th Lok Sabha after winning the 2009 general elections on the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was defeated by the BJP’s Harinarayan Rajbhar by over 1.4 lakh votes.

The next year, he joined the BJP and was appointed the party’s OBC Morcha president and fielded from the Madhuban assembly constituency in 2017.

CASTE CENSUS

The Samajwadi Party president reiterated that if his party is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a caste-based census will be conducted in the state and social justice delivered to castes according to their share in the population.

Akhilesh Yadav said this after Dara Singh Chauhan, who held the forest portfolio in the Yogi government, remarked, “This government is counting trees, counting animals but why is it not counting backwards in the population. I want that caste census to be done, so that the backwards get benefits as per their share in the population.”

“Jiski jitni sankhya bhaari, utni uski bhagidaari (those who are higher in numbers get benefits as per their population),” said Chauhan.

Akhilesh Yadav hit out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath for having lunch at a Dalit household in Gorakhpur on Makar Sankranti (January 14). The SP chief said the gesture was only meant to get votes.

“You all must have seen he ate ‘khichdi’ with so much disinterest. He must be remembering, oh we forgot to send shampoo, soap (for the family to have a wash beforehand),” Yadav claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav further said: “The backwards and Dalits have understood that the BJP is trying to finish reservation in a phased manner by privatising everything.”

REMOVAL OF POLICE OFFICERS WHO WORKED WITH ASIM ARUN SOUGHT

The Samajwadi Party chief said he will ask the election commission to remove all the police officers who have worked with Asim Arun in the last five years to ensure they don’t work as BJP agents in the UP polls. Asim Arun has quit the Kanpur police commissioner’s post to join the BJP.

“I will write to the EC to track and make a list of officers who have worked with Asim Arun in the past five years and remove them all. If those officers were not removed, then they will work as BJP agents. I also hope that the EC will act against them. If the EC doesn’t act thus, then there will be a question mark on it, we will not believe that the EC is working impartially,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Look at the kind of people hiding in uniform? Didn’t I say on so many occasions that government officers worked for the BJP government in the panchayat polls,” he further said.