UP polls: Maya, her brother, SC Mishra on BSP list of star campaigners

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced its list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Anand Kumar, the brother BSP chief Mayawati who is the national vice president of the party, is among the star campaigners of the party along with Mayawati, party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, sector in-charges of the party Munkad Ali, Shamsuddin Raini, former minister Nakul Dubey and other senior BSP leaders.

Akash Anand, the BSP chief’s nephew who holds the post of the national coordinator in the party organisation, does not figure the list of the star campaigners submitted to the Election Commission of India by BSP national general secretary Mewalal Gautam.

Akash was in the list of party’s star campaigners for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He had then campaigned extensively for the party. When Mayawati was unwell during the campaign, he had addressed public meetings with alliance partner Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in various districts.

On her 66th birthday programme on January 15 Mayawati had said, “The BSP is preparing Akash Anand for bigger role in the party. He is young and gaining political maturity. The party has entrusted him with the task of spreading the base of the party in the states where assembly elections will be held later. At an appropriate time, Akash will get an opportunity to contest the election.”

Mayawati had said she was against the promotion of the family in the party. “The leaders will get post in the organisation according to their performance and not on the basis of being relatives of senior leaders. I have no family but the people from suppressed community for whom the BSP is working since its launch call me ‘behanji’ (sister). A certain section of the media is trying to project as if I am promoting my family in the politics,” she had said.

“Akash Anand along with Kapil Mishra, who is heading the party’s youth Prabuddh Varg wing and is son of the party national general secretary SC Mishra, is working to connect the youth with the BSP. The BSP is working to win the support of the youth by giving young leaders positions in the party organisation and raising the issues associated with the youth,” she said. Anand Kumar along with Akash Anand was present in Lucknow during the birthday celebrations of Mayawati.

‘Cong a vote spoiler, vote for BSP’

Lucknow Terming the Congress as a vote spoiler, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday called upon the voters to support the BSP in the assembly election to remove BJP from power in UP.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said , “The condition of the Congress party in the terms of UP assembly elections is bad. It can be gauged from the fact that its CM candidate has changed her stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better that people do not spoil their vote by voting for the Congress but vote for the BSP unilaterally.”

“In UP, parties like the Congress are vote-cutters in the eyes of the people. In such a situation, to remove BJP from power in UP and in the interest of the society, a government headed by tried and tested leadership is required in which the BSP holds number one position,” she added. HTC