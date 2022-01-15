UP Polls: OBCs, Dalits get lion’s share in BJP’s first list, 20 dropped

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dropped 20 sitting lawmakers, while announcing candidates for 105 seats that will go to polls in the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 10 and 14.

The party has fielded chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a five-term former Lok Sabha MP, for his first assembly election from the Gorakhpur urban seat, his political and spiritual home turf. Adityanath is also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. Gorakhpur urban will go to the polls in the sixth phase on March 3.

The names on the first list include 44 OBCs, 19 dalits, 10 women and a few turncoats at a time when the BJP facing anti-incumbency and a mini exodus of sorts ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

BJP’s OBC heavyweight and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav dalit who had been campaigning across the state, are among the most prominent names from backward and dalit communities on the list for the first two phases of the UP polls. Sirathu, from where Keshav Prasad Maurya has been fielded, goes to polls in the fifth phase on February 27. Baby Rani Maurya has been fielded from Agra (rural) which goes to polls in the first phase on February 10.

The names of Yogi and Keshav Prasad Maurya are in addition to the 105 for the first two rounds.

Mriganka Singh has found a place in the list from Kairana, the place from where her father the late Hukum Singh had flagged the “Hindu palayan (exodus)” issue, which became a poll plank for the BJP in 2017 assembly polls. The issue is still being mentioned by BJP leaders during the 2022 poll campaign.

Of the 113 seats in the first two phases of the seven-phase UP polls, the BJP has declared candidates for 105 seats, amid the buzz that declaration in eight seats has been left out for some opposition leaders, holding last minute consultations with the BJP. The party’s two pre-poll allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party, both are primarily OBC parties of east UP, but said to be eyeing some of these eight seats in west UP too.

The list is expectedly OBC-heavy not just due to the numerical dominance of the other backward castes, but also because majority of the leaders who recently quit the party, including three ministers, were all OBCs.

Adityanath has been named the candidate from Gorakhpur (urban) assembly seat replacing popular sitting lawmaker Dr Radha Mohandas Agarwal who, two days ago, launched his own YouTube channel to talk about his achievements as a lawmaker.

Immediately, after the announcement, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, while declaring that his party won’t admit anymore BJP rebels, however, indicated the SP could make an exception for “Agarwal.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been named for the Sirathu assembly seat that he had won despite the Samajwadi Party wave in 2012 elections and where he had as the state’s PWD minister, carried out major infrastructure development.

Keshav Prasad Maurya had subsequently quit as MLA after winning the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat for the first time for the BJP in the 2014 polls. Both Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya are currently members of the upper house of state legislature and are contesting as part of the party plan to get top leaders to contest to influence party’s prospects in adjoining seats.

Both Yogi and Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the announcement.

Prominent Yogi ministers who would contest the elections include veteran Suresh Khanna, an eight-term lawmaker from Shahjahanpur, power minister Shrikant Sharma (Mathura), sugarcane development minister Suresh Rana (Thana Bhawan), Atul Garg (Ghaziabad), Kapil Dev Agarwal (Muzaffarnagar) among others.

The axing was received differently at different places. In places, it was opposed, at others it was expected.

From Etmadpur, the BJP axed its sitting lawmaker Rampratap Singh Chauhan and replace him with turncoat Dharam Pal Singh who had joined the BJP couple of days back in Delhi. The decision has angered Chauhan’s supporter, who said they would oppose BJP’s move. The BJP, however, claimed the decision was based on feedback.

Another turncoat Naresh Saini of the Congress, who joined the BJP with Dharampal, only recently was named candidate from the Behat assembly constituency.

Those axed include Hari Shankar Mahaur (Hathras), Rajesh Mishra (Bithri Chainpur) – the two BJP lawmakers who had denied the buzz about joining the Samajwadi Party. From Bilsi, where sitting lawmaker Radhakrishna Sharma defected, the party has now fielded Harish Shakya, a young OBC and RSS cadre. From Naugawan Sadat assembly seat, the BJP replaced its sitting lawmaker Sangeeta Chauhan with Devendra Nagpal, who was previously with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of the Samajwadi Party. Sangeeta, a retired senior bank official, is the widow of former cricketer and UP minister Chetan Chauhan. She had won the by-polls after Chetan Chauhan’s demise in 2020. Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s son and sitting MLA Pankaj Singh has been retained from Noida as is the case with Sandeep Singh, the UP minister and grandson of late BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh, who has been retained from Atrauli.

Symbolism was at play in many seats as the BJP sprang a surprise.

Jagpal Singh, a scheduled caste candidate, has been named for the Saharanpur assembly seat. This is a general seat and by naming him, the party has, along with OBCs, also shown its dalit focus in the most populous state. At Bihthri Chainpur seat in Bareilly, the BJP replaced its sitting lawmaker with Raghvendra Sharma, a prominent orthopaedic surgeon. Ramvir Upadhyaya, a prominent Brahmin face in Hathras and former minister in the Mayawati government, formally joined the BJP in Agra. In Sikandarabad, the BJP has given the ticket to young party hand Laxmiraj Singh.

