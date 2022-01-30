UP polls: Past hints postal ballots may play vital role in close fights

PRAYAGRAJ: Even as candidates for the upcoming assembly elections are trying hard to woo voters, past records show that along with votes cast on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), postal ballots also play a vital role in close fights in some assembly seats of Prayagraj.

Postal ballots assume more importance as from this year, not only voters in service and posted outside but even senior citizens (above the age of 80 years) and differently-abled can cast their votes through postal ballots. Hence, candidates of 22 seats of Prayagraj region, comprising Prayagraj, Pratapgrah and Kaushambi districts are formulating their strategy keeping in mind the large number of postal ballots which could be decisive on some seats.

As per the revised voter list, there are 67,028 senior citizen voters in Prayagraj who can use postal ballot on 12 assembly seats. Likewise, there are 7,828 voters who are in defence services and posted outside.

In Pratapgrah, which has seven seats, there are 37,330 senior citizen voters and 4,697 servicemen. In Kaushambi, 12,639 voters are senior citizens who can elect their representatives for the district’s three assembly seats.

The importance of postal ballots can be gauged by the results on some seats of these three districts in the 2012 assembly elections. In 2012, Deepak Patel of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh by a margin of just 404 votes. Even in 2007 elections, Anand Kumar of BSP had defeated Singh by a margin of just 345 votes.

Likewise, in 2012 elections, SP candidate Haji Parvez Ahmed had defeated Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, who was contesting as a BSP candidate, by 414 votes. In 2002 elections, Udaybhan Karwariya had defeated Ram Sevak Singh Patel of BSP by just 65 votes to win Bara assembly seat.

In terms of the last assembly elections of 2017, the maximum number of postal ballots were cast for Allahabad North seat where BJP candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai won. He had got 425 votes through postal ballot, the highest among the 12 assembly seats of the district. At number two was Sidharth Nath Singh, the BJP candidate from Allahabad West who got 217 postal ballot votes. Nand Gopal Gupta had bagged 192 postal ballot votes in Allahabad South.

In the 2017 elections, a total of 5,472 postal ballots were counted. The maximum number of votes (848) were polled in Allahabad North, 717 in Phulpur, 495 in Pratappur, 485 in Handia, 419 in Allahabad West, 397 in Soraon, 395 in Meja, 383 in Karchana, 378 in Phaphamau, 357 in Allahabad South and 337 in Bara. With 261 postal ballots, Koraon was at the bottom.

When the counting of votes starts in the election, the postal ballots are counted first, followed by votes of the EVMs.

In Pratapgrah, Rajendra Pratap Singh aka “Moti Singh” of BJP had got the maximum number of postal ballots (583) and had won Patti assembly seat. Apna Dal candidate from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta and Congress candidate from Rampur Khas Aradhana Mishra had got 515 postal ballot votes each and won their respective seats.

In Kaushambi district, a total of 644 postal ballots were polled out of which Indrajeet Singh Saroj of BSP had got 320 votes and had won the Manjhanpur seat.

“Although previously postal ballots were not considered as a factor which could influence the victory of a candidate, now that the senior citizens and differently-abled too are included among those who can cast their votes through postal ballots, candidates in fray need to make sure that they do not lose these votes”, said Prof MP Dube, political analyst and former vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU).